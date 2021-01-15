Gujarat's coronavirus case tally rises to 2,54,849 with 535 new infections, death toll stands at 4,360 with three more fatalities: Health Department.PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-01-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 20:35 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
