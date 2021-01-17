Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI arrests senior railways official in Rs 1-crore bribery case, conducts searches at 20 locations in five states: Officials.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 16:06 IST
CBI arrests senior railways official in Rs 1-crore bribery case, conducts searches at 20 locations in five states: Officials.

CBI arrests senior railways official in Rs 1-crore bribery case, conducts searches at 20 locations in five states: Officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Shift Freight expects its topline to touch Rs 50 cr by FY2022

On-demand shifting services provider Shift Freight expects its topline to touch Rs 50 crore by the end of fiscal 2022 on the back of a pan-India presence and a significant jump in daily movements, its Co-founder, Avinash Raghav has said.The...

With 161 new COVID-19 cases, Andhra's tally reaches 8,85,985

Andhra Pradesh has reported 161 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the State to 8,85,985, said State COVID Nodal Officer on Sunday.In the last 24 hours, 36,091 samples have been tested...

Pence urges Biden administration to exercise 'eternal vigilance' against China

Outgoing US Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday urged President-elect Joe Bidens administration to exercise eternal vigilance, especially when it comes to US-China relations. In one of his final appearances before leaving the White House ...

SC-appointed panel on farm laws to hold first meeting on Jan 19

The Supreme Court-appointed committee on the three new farm laws is scheduled to hold its first meeting on January 19 at Pusa campus here, its member Anil Ghanwat said on Sunday.The Supreme Court had on January 11 stayed the implementation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021