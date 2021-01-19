Rajya Sabha will sit from 9 am to 2 pm; Lok Sabha 4-8 pm during Parliament session beginning Jan 29: LS Speaker Om Birla.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 16:31 IST
Rajya Sabha will sit from 9 am to 2 pm; Lok Sabha 4-8 pm during Parliament session beginning Jan 29: LS Speaker Om Birla.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha
- Rajya Sabha
- Om Birla
- Parliament
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha Speaker’s daughter selected for civil services
Lok Sabha Speaker to attend outreach programme for panchayat representatives in Dehradun
TMC writes to Lok Sabha Speaker seeking disqualification of MP who joined BJP
Micro, small and medium enterprises are the economic engine of the country, says Lok Sabha Speaker
Lok Sabha Speaker addresses session of Finals of National Youth Parliament 2021