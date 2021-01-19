Vaccination drive policy finalised by Centre, states will apply to parliamentarians as well: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
After months out of the global spotlight, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has swept back to centre stage with eye-catching diplomatic and economic moves aimed at showing the new U.S. president he is a valuable partner who can get thi...
Indias cumulative COVID-19 positivity rate is 5.63 pc positivity rate last week was recorded at 1.99 pc Health Ministry....
Dentsu Inc said on Tuesday it will resume bidding for projects under Japans trade ministry months after the advertising giant come under public scrutiny over its involvement in running the ministrys coronavirus aid programme. The resumption...
Subsidy on canteen food served to MPs, others in Parliament has been stopped Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla....