Five states Kerala, Maharashtra, UP, Karnataka, West Bengal account for 72 pc of total COVID-19 active cases: Govt.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:47 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
