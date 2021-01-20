Left Menu
PM Modi releases financial assistance for over 6 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 12:28 IST
UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

EXCLUSIVE-India plans foreign investment rule changes that could hit Amazon

India is considering revising its foreign investment rules for e-commerce, three sources and a government spokesman told Reuters, a move that could compel players, including Amazon.com Inc, to restructure their ties with some major sellers....

Iran's Rouhani urges Biden to return to 2015 nuclear deal

Irans President Hassan Rouhani urged U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday to return to the 2015 nuclear deal and lift crippling sanctions on the Islamic Republic.The ball is in the U.S. court now. If Washington returns to Irans 2015 ...

EXCLUSIVE-COVID-19 shots to cost $3 to $10 under African Union vaccine plan

African countries will pay between 3 and 10 per vaccine dose to access 270 million COVID-19 shots secured this month by the African Union AU, according to a draft briefing on the plan prepared by the African Export-Import Bank Afreximbank a...

Trump pardons former Google self-driving car engineer Levandowski

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had given a full pardon to a former Google engineer sentenced for stealing a trade secret on self-driving cars months before he briefly headed Uber Technologies Incs rival unit. Anthony Levan...
