MP: Stone pelting after anti-encroachment drive in Indore’s Kanadia; police detain several, situation remains under control 

Stone pelting occurred during a joint anti-encroachment drive by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and district administration in the Kanadia area of Indore on Tuesday, following which several people were detained, police said.

ANI | Updated: 06-10-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 18:57 IST
MP: Stone pelting after anti-encroachment drive in Indore’s Kanadia; police detain several, situation remains under control 
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Stone pelting occurred during a joint anti-encroachment drive by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and district administration in the Kanadia area of Indore on Tuesday, following which several people were detained, police said. Speaking to ANI, Additional DCP (Zone-2) Amrendra Singh said the encroachment removal drive was conducted by the IMC with police personnel deployed to maintain law and order and ensure safety.

“It was a major operation that concluded peacefully. However, as the machinery was leaving after the drive ended, some individuals threw stones. The police immediately took action, chased the youths away from the scene, and detained several people involved in the incident. Approximately 8-9 individuals were detained on the spot. The situation is currently normal and under control,” Singh said. Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Ghanshyam Dhangar told reporters that the joint team comprising the district administration, municipal corporation and police carried out the operation at Pipliyahana Kankad on the instructions of the District Collector to remove temporary and permanent structures obstructing road construction.

He said the drive involved clearing 70 to 80 houses, where an equal number of families were residing. “Initially, everyone was counselled, and following this, they removed their belongings. Subsequently, some women and children engaged in unnecessary stone-pelting; however, the stone-pelting ceased after further counselling," Dhangar said.

He further said that those who tried to create a disturbance were taken into custody. “Four or five individuals who were creating a disturbance and attempting to disrupt law and order were taken into custody,” Dhangar said.

Heavy police deployment remains in the area, and the situation is under control, according to officials. (ANI)

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