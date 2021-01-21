Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sensex falls 167.36 pts to end at 49,624.76; Nifty slips 54.35 pts to 14,590.35.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 15:45 IST
Sensex falls 167.36 pts to end at 49,624.76; Nifty slips 54.35 pts to 14,590.35.

Sensex falls 167.36 pts to end at 49,624.76; Nifty slips 54.35 pts to 14,590.35.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PE investments in real estate down 40 pc at USD 4.06 bn in 2020

Private equity investments in real estate fell 40 per cent year-on-year to USD 4.06 billion in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Knight Frank India.Private equity PE investments in 2019 stood at nearly USD 6.8 billion.Indi...

Mongolian prime minister submits resignation after COVID-19 protests

Mongolias Prime Minister Khuresukh Ukhnaa has submitted his resignation to parliament after protests in the capital Ulaanbaatar about the governments handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state news agency Montsame reported on Thursday.The...

Twin suicide bombings rock central Baghdad, at least 28 dead

Twin suicide bombings ripped through a busy market in the Iraqi capital Thursday, killing at least 28 people and wounding 73 others, officials said. The rare suicide bombing attack hit the Bab al-Sharqi commercial area in central Baghdad am...

23 Indian seafarers who were stuck at Chinese port lands at Cochin airport

Twenty-three Indian seafarers on the ship, MV Jag Anand, who were stuck at a Chinese port at anchorage for over seven months, have landed in India at the Cochin airport on Wednesday, according to a statement.The 23 seamen aboard MV Jag Anan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021