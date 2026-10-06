Can Laguna Verde Go the Distance? Mexico Builds Nuclear Skills for a Longer Plant Life

Mexico's push to strengthen ageing-management expertise at the Laguna Verde nuclear power plant is more than a technical training exercise. As the country seeks to keep its only nuclear facility operating safely for decades, its ability to detect equipment deterioration, retain specialist knowledge and maintain strong regulatory oversight will increasingly influence energy security, investment decisions and confidence in nuclear power.

Thirty Mexican nuclear professionals participated in an International Atomic Energy Agency training course at Laguna Verde from 18 to 21 August, supported by the agency's technical cooperation programme. The course focused on ageing management and long-term operation, covering equipment reliability, maintenance optimization, modernization, periodic safety reviews and knowledge management.

The programme comes as ageing nuclear fleets become a wider global challenge. The IAEA puts the average age of nuclear power reactors at about 32 years, while 28 countries are pursuing long-term operation and more than 180 reactors are already operating under such arrangements. For Mexico, this global trend has a particularly domestic dimension: Laguna Verde remains the country's only nuclear power plant and an established source of low-carbon electricity.

From Training Room to Reactor Floor: Mexico's Real Test Starts With Implementation

The immediate benefit of the programme is stronger technical capacity among professionals responsible for managing Laguna Verde. Its longer-term value, however, will depend on whether the lessons translate into better inspection, maintenance, monitoring and equipment-replacement decisions.

Ageing management is fundamental to long-term nuclear operation because plant components do not deteriorate uniformly. Materials can experience corrosion, fatigue, thermal stress and other forms of degradation over decades. Operators must identify these mechanisms early, understand their consequences and determine when equipment needs additional monitoring, repair or replacement.

Participants applied IAEA guidance to identify ageing effects and considered methods for monitoring and mitigating them. They also examined the connections between equipment reliability, maintenance priorities, modernization and periodic safety reviews.

For plant operator Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), the challenge is therefore both technological and institutional. Keeping Laguna Verde operating over the long term requires not only functioning equipment but also engineers capable of understanding how that equipment changes with age.

Knowledge retention becomes particularly important as experienced personnel retire. Mexico will need to ensure that decades of operational experience are transferred to younger professionals and embedded in procedures rather than remaining dependent on individual employees.

Keeping Laguna Verde Reliable Strengthens Mexico's Energy Options

For Mexico, successful ageing management could preserve an important source of firm, low-carbon electricity while the country simultaneously manages growing power needs and changes in its wider generation mix.

That creates strategic value for policymakers. Losing existing nuclear generation would require its electricity to be replaced by other sources, potentially requiring additional generation, transmission or storage investment depending on the technologies involved.

Keeping Laguna Verde reliable therefore gives Mexico another option as it balances energy security, affordability and decarbonization.

But continued operation should not automatically be interpreted as the cheapest solution. Ageing nuclear plants can require substantial expenditure on inspections, replacement components, digital systems, modernization, cybersecurity and workforce development. The available material does not specify Laguna Verde's future capital requirements associated with long-term operation.

For policymakers, the central economic question is consequently not simply whether Laguna Verde can continue operating, but whether the investment required to maintain it continues to deliver acceptable safety, reliability and electricity-system value compared with alternative generation options.

Longer Reactor Lives Mean Longer Responsibility for Policymakers

The implications extend well beyond CFE. Continued nuclear operation creates long-term responsibilities for regulators and government agencies responsible for energy planning and nuclear safety.

Technical expertise inside the plant must be matched by sufficient expertise within the regulatory system. Regulators need the capacity to independently assess ageing-management programmes, equipment condition, modernization measures and safety reviews rather than relying solely on assessments produced by the operator.

That distinction is critical because long-term operation changes the nature of oversight. As equipment ages, regulators must determine whether monitoring programmes remain sufficient and whether modifications or replacements adequately address emerging risks.

Policymakers must also consider how Laguna Verde fits into Mexico's longer-term electricity strategy. Nuclear generation competes for investment alongside renewables, transmission networks, storage and other power infrastructure. Decisions about maintaining an existing nuclear asset therefore have opportunity costs as well as potential benefits.

Transparency will be another important consideration. Public confidence in nuclear energy depends not only on operational performance but also on credible regulatory scrutiny, accessible safety information and clear accountability when weaknesses are identified.

The training strengthens one element of that system, professional capability, but cannot substitute for sustained investment, independent oversight and effective institutional governance.

The Opportunity Is Decades of Power, The Risk Is Complacency

Different stakeholders will experience Laguna Verde's long-term operation differently.

For CFE, effective ageing management can protect an existing generating asset and reduce the risk of avoidable outages caused by equipment deterioration. For employees and nuclear professionals, longer operation creates continued demand for specialized engineering, maintenance and safety expertise.

Private companies supplying engineering services, inspection technologies, monitoring equipment and specialized maintenance could also find opportunities as systems require modernization or replacement. However, the scale of future procurement has not been specified and should not be assumed.

For electricity consumers and businesses, the principal potential benefit is reliability. Continued dependable nuclear generation can contribute to a more diversified electricity system, although the training itself provides no evidence that consumers will see lower electricity prices.

The critical issue now is implementation. Mexico will need to demonstrate how knowledge gained through the IAEA programme is incorporated into maintenance practices, equipment monitoring, modernization planning and institutional knowledge systems.

Future safety reviews, regulatory findings, plant performance and investment requirements will provide stronger evidence of whether Laguna Verde can continue operating safely and economically over the coming decades.

The broader lesson is increasingly relevant worldwide. As nuclear fleets age, energy policy is becoming as much about managing existing reactors as deciding whether to build new ones. For Mexico, Laguna Verde offers the possibility of sustained low-carbon electricity, but every additional year of operation also extends the responsibility to monitor ageing equipment, invest when necessary and maintain rigorous independent oversight.

The IAEA training strengthens the human expertise required for that task. Whether Mexico converts those skills into consistently safe, reliable and economically justified generation will determine the real value of Laguna Verde's longer operating life.