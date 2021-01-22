Farm reform bills got passed in Parliament for farmers' benefit; Agitation mainly by those from Punjab and some from few other states: Tomar.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 18:27 IST
Farm reform bills got passed in Parliament for farmers' benefit; Agitation mainly by those from Punjab and some from few other states: Tomar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Agitation
- Punjab
- Tomar
- Parliament
ALSO READ
We are sorry to say that Centre has not been able to solve the problem and the farmers agitation, says SC.
SC lauds farmers for carrying on agitation against farm laws peacefully and without any untoward incident.
Farmers' agitation: Panel members known as pro-reforms; agitating unions, Congress flag their support to contentious laws
Farmers' agitation: Northern Railway cancels, divert, short-terminates trains in Punjab
Puducherry Minister continues agitation against Lt Governor Bedi