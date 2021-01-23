West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee refuses to speak at Netaji's birth anniversary event after slogans raised against her in PM Modi's presence.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-01-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 17:13 IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee refuses to speak at Netaji's birth anniversary event after slogans raised against her in PM Modi's presence.
