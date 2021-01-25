SC gives Centre two weeks to decide on commuting Balwant Rajoana's death penalty in Punjab ex-CM Beant Singh's assassination case.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 12:27 IST
SC gives Centre two weeks to decide on commuting Balwant Rajoana's death penalty in Punjab ex-CM Beant Singh's assassination case.
