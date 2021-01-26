Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers climb domes of Red Fort, hoist flags.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 14:22 IST
Farmers climb domes of Red Fort, hoist flags.

Farmers climb domes of Red Fort, hoist flags.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Iranian-American facing spying charges arrested as he tried to leave Iran

An Iranian-American facing spying charges in Iran has been arrested as he tried to leave the country, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said on Tuesday.The dual national is among a handful of Iranian-Americans reported to be held by...

Italian prime minister poised to resign, deepening political crisis

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was set to hand in his resignation to the head of state on Tuesday, hoping to be given the opportunity to try and put together a new coalition and rebuild his parliamentary majority.The deepening politi...

EIB to provide €20m to support RDI programme of Galenicum

The European Investment Bank EIB will provide 20 million to finance the research, development and innovation RDI programme of Galenicum, a pharmaceutical company founded in Barcelona in 2003 that aims to improve the quality and affordabilit...

Covax has pledged $112 million for COVID-19 vaccines for Afghanistan -health official

The World Health Organizations COVAX programme has pledged 112 million for COVID-19 vaccines to reach 20 of Afghanistans population, an Afghan health official said on Tuesday.Afghanistans Deputy Health Minister Waheed Majroh told journalist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021