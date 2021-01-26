Farmers climb domes of Red Fort, hoist flags.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
An Iranian-American facing spying charges in Iran has been arrested as he tried to leave the country, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said on Tuesday.The dual national is among a handful of Iranian-Americans reported to be held by...
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was set to hand in his resignation to the head of state on Tuesday, hoping to be given the opportunity to try and put together a new coalition and rebuild his parliamentary majority.The deepening politi...
The European Investment Bank EIB will provide 20 million to finance the research, development and innovation RDI programme of Galenicum, a pharmaceutical company founded in Barcelona in 2003 that aims to improve the quality and affordabilit...
The World Health Organizations COVAX programme has pledged 112 million for COVID-19 vaccines to reach 20 of Afghanistans population, an Afghan health official said on Tuesday.Afghanistans Deputy Health Minister Waheed Majroh told journalist...