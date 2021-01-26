MHA orders suspension of internet in parts of Delhi for 12 hours from Tuesday noon: Officials.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
AstraZeneca PLC French Health Minister Olivier Veran told a news conference on Tuesday that any potential delays in AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine would affect all European countries. Germanys health minister supported European Union propos...
Germanys health minister supported European Union proposals to introduce restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday as tensions grew with AstraZeneca and Pfizer over sudden supply cuts just a month after the bloc started vaccinating citiz...
Sterling fell to its lowest in a week against the dollar and traded near one-week lows against the euro on Tuesday as subdued risk sentiment across broader asset markets weighed on the currency.Equity markets as measured by MSCIs All Countr...
President Joe Biden is poised to issue executive actions as soon as Tuesday scaling back the use of private prisons and placing new limits on the transfer of military equipment to local law enforcement, according to a person familiar with t...