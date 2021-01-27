Farmer unions did not follow conditions set for tractor rally that was supposed to be held from 12 pm to 5 pm: Delhi Police chief.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
China has given more than 22 million COVID vaccinations as it carries out a drive ahead of next months Lunar New Year holiday, health authorities said Wednesday. The effort, which began six weeks ago, targets key groups such as medical and ...
Setting ambitious goals that will ensure that the US can meet the urgent demands of the climate crisis, President Joe Biden will take steps which will put the country on an irreversible path to a net zero economy by 2050, the White House sa...
The Congress on Wednesday held Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the violence that shook the national capital on Republic Day and said that he should be sacked immediately.The Congress also accused the Modi government of being part of...
Indonesian President Joko Widodo received the second dose of the Chinese coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, two weeks after the first injection. Indonesia has given priority to health workers and public officers after authorising the emergen...