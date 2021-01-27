Left Menu

Tractor rally violence: Delhi Police Commissioner says they are identifying culprits through CCTV footage, face recognition system.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:22 IST
Tractor rally violence: Delhi Police Commissioner says they are identifying culprits through CCTV footage, face recognition system.

Tractor rally violence: Delhi Police Commissioner says they are identifying culprits through CCTV footage, face recognition system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Decrying vaccines, Tanzania leader says 'God will protect' from COVID-19

President John Magufuli said on Wednesday that Tanzania did not need a coronavirus lockdown because God would protect his people and homespun precautions such as steam inhalation were better than dangerous foreign vaccines.Contradicting glo...

NS Tomar urged to make agri-sector job-oriented with New Education Policy

Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Agriculture Farmers Welfare addressed the 92nd Annual General Meeting of the ICAR Society today. Shri Tomar briefed about the science-driven path developed by ICAR to resolve the various agricul...

Over 6,500 people get COVID-19 vaccine shots on Tue in Delhi; turnout 80 pc

Over 6,500 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Wednesday in the second week of the vaccination drive, as the city recorded a turnout of 80 per cent.After a sluggish start, since the exercise was kicked off January...

19 arrested, 50 detained for R-Day violence: Delhi Police Commissioner

Nineteen people have been so far arrested and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers tractor march on Tuesday, Police Commissioner CP SN Shrivastava said on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021