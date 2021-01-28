We are yet to receive credible explanation for change in China's stance and massing of troops in border areas: Jaishankar on eastern Ladakh.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 12:09 IST
We are yet to receive credible explanation for change in China's stance and massing of troops in border areas: Jaishankar on eastern Ladakh.
