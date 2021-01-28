Left Menu

India showed last year it is capable of taking all steps, be it in dealing with virus or challenges at borders: PM Modi at NCC rally.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 13:23 IST
India showed last year it is capable of taking all steps, be it in dealing with virus or challenges at borders: PM Modi at NCC rally.

India showed last year it is capable of taking all steps, be it in dealing with virus or challenges at borders: PM Modi at NCC rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

87 pc of global consumers prefer to use a personal vehicle: Capgemini

Without a clear end to Covid-19 pandemic in sight, 87 per cent of global consumers surveyed by consulting major Capgemini have said their safety and physical well-being alongside that of their families is best served through a personal vehi...

Immune system's T cells can mount attacks against many targets on coronavirus: Study

The immune systems T cells target a broad range of sites on the novel coronavirus, not just the spike protein which enables it to infect hosts, suggests a new study which says this may help the body counter variants of the virus.The researc...

India's gift of over 50k doses of COVID-19 vaccines reach Sri Lanka

A consignment containing over 50,000 doses of Made in India coronavirus vaccine reached Colombo on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said A dependable partner, a reliable friend. Made in India vaccines reach Sri Lanka now.After provid...

Philippines logs 1,169 new COVID-19 cases, total nears 520,000

Manila The Philippines, January 28 ANIXinhua The Department of Health DOH of the Philippines on Thursday reported 1,169 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the countrys total tally to 519,575. The death toll rose to 10,552 after 71 mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021