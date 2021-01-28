Sensex plunges 535.57 pts to end at 46,874.36; Nifty tumbles 149.95 pts to 13,817.55.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
North Korea and the United States should seek an initial denuclearisation deal that includes a halt to the Norths nuclear activity and a cut in its programme in exchange for some sanctions relief, South Koreas prime minister said on Thursda...
Representatives from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic organising committee told reporters on Thursday there were no doubts or objections from its partners, including the IOC and sporting federations, about Japan hosting the rearranged Games this year...
District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal on Thursday said strict action will be taken against those indulging in illegal sand mining on the Yamuna river bed and other rivulets here.He also said officers concerned will be taken to task if th...
A new study has discovered that one in every three adults, especially younger adults, women, and those of lower socioeconomic status experience psychological distress related to COVID-19. Researchers at Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore re...