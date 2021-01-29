Left Menu

I am confident that this budget will also be seen as part of series of the four-five mini budgets: PM Modi ahead of Budget session.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 11:13 IST
I am confident that this budget will also be seen as part of series of the four-five mini budgets: PM Modi ahead of Budget session.

I am confident that this budget will also be seen as part of series of the four-five mini budgets: PM Modi ahead of Budget session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden 'temporarily pauses' sale of advanced F-35 fighter jets to UAE

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday temporarily paused the sale of F-35 stealth fighter planes to the UAE in order to re-evaluate the decision made by the previous administration under ex-President Donald Trump. The Jerusalem Post cited a U...

Arrangements for drinking water, other facilities in place for farmers at Ghazipur border: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said the city government has made arrangements for drinking water and other facilities for the farmers protesting at the Ghazipur border.The farmers protesting under the Bharatiya Kisan U...

ANALYSIS-A suitable suitor? Carrefour admirers must court the Elysee Palace

So what now for Carrefour, forbidden from wedding its wealthy Canadian admirer, just as it needs to renovate Will fate find a more suitable suitor, perhaps closer to homeThe retailers proposed marriage to Alimentation Couche-Tard of distant...

President Kovind condemns violence on Republic Day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday strongly defended the three contentious agri laws that have sparked intense protests from a section of farmers, and slammed as very unfortunate the violence during the farmers tractor parade on Republic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021