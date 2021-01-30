Team of forensic experts reaches Red Fort to collect evidence in connection with violence on Republic Day: Official.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
A cold wave continued to sweep Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, an official of the Meteorological Department here said.Adampur in Punjab shivered at 0.5 degrees Celsius. Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala experience...
Pakistan has extended the travel restrictions on several countries, including the UK, till February 28 to contain the spread of the deadly variant of the coronavirus amidst a second wave of infections, authorities said.The Pakistan Civil Av...
Australia opener David Warners daughter Indi Rae, who is a fan of India skipper Virat Kohli, had reasons to smile even though Australia lost the recently concluded Test series against India 2-1. Warner on Saturday shared a picture in which ...
Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaThe woman who changed the nations idea on healthy eating, SonalBarmecha, has won the award for Power Women 2020 for West India in the Food and Beverage category. The event was held in Mumbai on 27th January 2021 an...