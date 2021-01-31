TMC leaders are joining BJP as Mamata Banerjee has failed the people of Bengal, she should introspect: Home Minister Amit Shah at rally.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-01-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 14:31 IST
TMC leaders are joining BJP as Mamata Banerjee has failed the people of Bengal, she should introspect: Home Minister Amit Shah at rally.
