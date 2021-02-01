PLI scheme with outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore for 5 years starting this fiscal: FM.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday provided Rs 35,000 crore towards COVID-19 vaccination in 2021-22 fiscal.I have provided Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccine in this year 2021-22. Im committed to provide further funds if requir...
Asset reconstruction and management company to be set up for stressed assets of banks FM in Budget for 2021-21....
Brussels Belgium February 1 ANISputnik Russia hopes that relations with the European Union could become warmer following the upcoming visit of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Russias permanent representative to the EU, Vladimir Chizh...
Congress MPs from Punjab -- Jasbir Singh Gill and Gurjeet Singh Aujla -- wore a black gown to the Parliament on Monday, as a mark of their protest against the three farm laws which have led to farmers protesting at Delhi borders for over tw...