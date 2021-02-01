FM proposes tax exemption for aircraft leasing cos; tax exemption for notified affordable housing for migrant workers.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
European Council President Charles Michel on Monday condemned the militarys seizure of power in Myanmar and demanded that it release of all those it had detained in raids across the country.The outcome of the elections has to be respected a...
Pakistans annual inflation rate slowed down to 5.65 in January, the bureau of statistics said on Monday, from 8 the previous month.A decrease in the prices of vegetables, pulses, eggs, spices and chicken helped bring down the consumer price...
The chance of avoiding a third lockdown is slim but the French government will do all it can to avoid it, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Monday.He told Franceinfo radio it was encouraging that last week there had been a decelera...
One Nation, One Ration Card scheme of the Union Government is being implemented by 32 States and Union Territories, reaching about 69 crore beneficiaries, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, while announcing the Union Budget...