Budget for 2021-22 imposed a Rs 2.5 per litre agri infra cess on petrol, Rs 4 on diesel.

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre on a PIL seeking directions to make laws to regulate social media platforms and to hold Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram directly responsible for spreading hate speeches and fa...
Agri infra cess of 17.5 on crude palm oil, 20 on crude soyabean, sunflower oil imposed....
Agri infra cess of 100 pc imposed on alcoholic beverages....
Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday hailed the Union Budget as one for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and asserted that this will strengthen the economy.Ruling party leaders lauded the budged for its focus on a number of me...