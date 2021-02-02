Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day amid uproar by opposition over new farm laws.

... ...
Two Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary PAC personnel were killed and five others injured when they were run over by a speeding truck here early on Tuesday, police said.The canter truck hit barricades that were put on the road in vi...
The National Investigation Agency NIA, which deals with terror cases in India, will now probe the Israel embassy blast case. The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has issued an order to hand over the case, sources said. Following the order, NIA ...
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President, Sunil Jakhar alleged that the Bhartiya Janata Party is torturing the farmers via Delhi Police in the same manner as the Chinese Army did with Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley. The Bhartiya J...
A major winter storm that has already dropped more than a foot of snow across the Northeastern United States and killed an elderly Pennsylvania woman was expected to pound inland areas with potential blizzard conditions on Tuesday.The storm...