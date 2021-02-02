CBSE announces board exam schedule for classes 10, 12.

... ...
Verity Pharmaceuticals and Serum Institute of India SII have applied to distribute SIIs licensed version of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine in Canada, potentially easing shortages as European manufacturing sites struggle to meet global demand...
Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Despite productive Republican meeting, Biden will not accept a scaled-down COVID-19 bill -White HouseAfter meeting with Republican senators at the White House on Monday, President J...
Bratislava Slovakia, February 2 ANISputnik The number of COVID-19 hospitalisations in Slovakia has reached 3,743, the highest number recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, the countrys Ministry of Health said on Tuesday. Over the pas...
New Zealand on Tuesday became the first team to reach the final of the inaugural World Test Championship after Australias away series against South Africa got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.With Australias Test series postponed inde...