We plan to spend USD 130 billion on Defence modernisation in the next seven to eight years: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Aero India-2021.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-02-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 10:37 IST
