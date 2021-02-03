Farmers' protest: RSP MP NK Premachandran gives privilege notice against Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 17:27 IST
Farmers' protest: RSP MP NK Premachandran gives privilege notice against Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Singh
- Tomar
- Farmers
- NK Premachandran
ALSO READ
I am hopeful of reaching solution to end farmers' protest in next meeting on Jan 22: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.
It will be victory for Indian democracy the day farmers' agitation ends: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.
Govt was keen to reach a final decision in today's meeting with farmer unions: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.
Talks held in cordial atmosphere despite some 'naram-garam' moments: Agri Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on 10th rounds of talks with farmers.
It will be a good Budget for India this year, says Narendra Singh Tomar