We have registered cases against some social media accounts spreading fake news: Delhi Police.

... ...
India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday called the triumph in Australia the most special series win for his team, but he did not mind missing it for the birth of his child, the greatest moment of his life.Kohli had flown back home after the f...
Two weeks into a new administration, a majority of Americans say they have at least some confidence in President Joe Biden and his ability to manage the myriad crises facing the nation, including the raging coronavirus pandemic. Overall, 61...
Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said it has asked the National Sports Federations NSFs to comply with the provisions of the Sports Code and carry out requisite amendments in their constitutions and bye-laws for bringing them in conform...
Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd FRL on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that Amazon was opposing the Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance as the Mukesh Ambani company was a competitor, a contention denied by the US-based e-commerce gia...