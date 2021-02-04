Left Menu

We have registered cases against some social media accounts spreading fake news: Delhi Police.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:35 IST
We have registered cases against some social media accounts spreading fake news: Delhi Police.

We have registered cases against some social media accounts spreading fake news: Delhi Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Becoming father greatest moment in my life, can't be compared to missing Australia Tests: Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday called the triumph in Australia the most special series win for his team, but he did not mind missing it for the birth of his child, the greatest moment of his life.Kohli had flown back home after the f...

AP-NORC Poll: Americans open to Biden's approach to crises

Two weeks into a new administration, a majority of Americans say they have at least some confidence in President Joe Biden and his ability to manage the myriad crises facing the nation, including the raging coronavirus pandemic. Overall, 61...

Sports Ministry holds meeting with representatives of NSFs, reaffirms strict compliance of Sports Code

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said it has asked the National Sports Federations NSFs to comply with the provisions of the Sports Code and carry out requisite amendments in their constitutions and bye-laws for bringing them in conform...

Amazon opposing deal as Reliance is competitor: Future Retail to HC

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd FRL on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that Amazon was opposing the Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance as the Mukesh Ambani company was a competitor, a contention denied by the US-based e-commerce gia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021