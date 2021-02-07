People of Bengal have decided to end ''Bua-Bhatijawad'', says PM Modi, attacking TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and nephew Abhishek.PTI | Haldia | Updated: 07-02-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 17:26 IST
People of Bengal have decided to end ''Bua-Bhatijawad'', says PM Modi, attacking TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and nephew Abhishek.
