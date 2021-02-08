This country is proud of every Sikh; language some people use for them will not benefit nation, says PM Modi.

... ...
Over 200 people are feared missing following the glacier burst, which led to heavy flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday while adding that rescue operation is underway....
City-based ed-tech startup,Newton School, has raised USD five million Series A round offinancing, led by RTP Global.The funding round saw participation from existinginvestors Nexus Venture Partners, Prophetic Ventures andUnacademy co-founde...
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday expressed sadness when his non-partisan approach was questioned by an MP, but said he would not be cowed down by attempts to make the Chair dysfunctional.When the Rajya Sabh...
Russia on Monday reported 15,916 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 1,728 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,983,197.Authorities also reported an additional 407 deaths, raising the official total to 77,068. ...