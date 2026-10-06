Starbucks sued over 'sugar-free' claims for protein beverages

Starbucks has been sued by consumers who ​said the coffee chain falsely ‌advertised ​eight protein beverages as "sugar-free" because they contain lactose, a naturally occurring sugar in milk. According to a proposed class action filed on Friday, reasonable consumers ‌would not expect the beverages to contain 13 to 21 grams of sugar per 20- or 24-ounce "venti" serving.

Federal law prohibits Starbucks from using "sugar-free" to describe beverages containing more than 0.5 grams of sugar per 12-ounce ‌serving, the complaint said. Consumers accused Starbucks of trying to capitalize on the desire of 75% of ‌Americans to reduce or eliminate sugar consumption. They also said Starbucks failed to provide federally required disclaimers that the protein beverages are not low-calorie food or meant for weight control.

A Starbucks spokesperson said in an email that the claims have ⁠no merit. "Starbucks ​has consistently and clearly ⁠provided information about its protein beverages, sugar-free options, customization choices, and nutritional content across product announcements, menus, marketing materials, Starbucks.com and ⁠the Starbucks app, and we intend to vigorously defend ourselves," the spokesperson said.

A lawyer for the consumers did not ​immediately respond to requests for additional comment. The complaint in Seattle federal court seeks unspecified damages for ⁠false advertising and violations of various state consumer protection laws. Food producers are regularly sued for alleged false advertising, including in ⁠dozens ​of recent cases challenging "sugar-free" or "zero sugar" claims for products containing a sugar substitute known as allulose.

The eight Starbucks beverages are Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Latte, Sugar-Free Caramel Protein Latte, Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Matcha, ⁠Sugar-Free Caramel Protein Matcha, and equivalent versions containing ice. Starbucks' website says the beverages are "protein-packed" with "no added sugar," and ⁠venti servings contain between ⁠270 and 340 calories. The website also shows that the beverages contain sugars. Starbucks launched the beverages in September 2025 as part of its "Back to Starbucks" ‌updated menu.