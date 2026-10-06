Wikipedia operator says OpenAI's rogue agents possibly tied to data service disruption in May
The Wikimedia Foundation, which operates the online encyclopedia Wikipedia, says that OpenAI's rogue agents were possibly tied to data service disruption that the encyclopedia experienced in May. In a blog post issued on Monday, Wikimedia said it could confirm "that we have discovered some activity by these 'rogue' OpenAI agents on Wikimedia platforms," including a May incident that resulted in a "partial outage" of its data service.
OpenAI did not immediately return an email seeking comment.