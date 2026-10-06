​The ​Wikimedia Foundation, which ‌operates the ​online encyclopedia Wikipedia, ‌says that OpenAI's rogue agents were possibly tied to data ‌service disruption that the encyclopedia ‌experienced in May. In a blog post issued on ⁠Monday, ​Wikimedia ⁠said it could confirm "that we have ⁠discovered some activity by ​these 'rogue' OpenAI agents on Wikimedia ⁠platforms," including a May ⁠incident that ​resulted in a "partial outage" of its data ⁠service.

OpenAI did not immediately ⁠return ⁠an email seeking comment.