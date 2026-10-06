Wikipedia operator says OpenAI's rogue agents possibly tied to data service disruption in May

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 00:05 IST
Wikipedia operator says OpenAI's rogue agents possibly tied to data service disruption in May

​The ​Wikimedia Foundation, which ‌operates the ​online encyclopedia Wikipedia, ‌says that OpenAI's rogue agents were possibly tied to data ‌service disruption that the encyclopedia ‌experienced in May. In a blog post issued on ⁠Monday, ​Wikimedia ⁠said it could confirm "that we have ⁠discovered some activity by ​these 'rogue' OpenAI agents on Wikimedia ⁠platforms," including a May ⁠incident that ​resulted in a "partial outage" of its data ⁠service.

OpenAI did not immediately ⁠return ⁠an email seeking comment.

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