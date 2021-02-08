Breaking of glacier seems to have caused Chamoli tragedy; experts from DRDO, ISRO and other agencies being roped in: U'khand CM.

... ...
Adds quotes from health minister PARIS, Feb 8 - French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Monday that he continued to support the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, arguing it provided sufficient protection against nearly all the variants of ...
Statutory authorities should not be restrained from proceeding in accordance with law on Future-Reliance dealDelhi HC....
The Czech Health Ministry will recommend the use of COVID-19 therapies that contain casirivimabimdevimab and bamlavinimab antibodies ahead of standard approval, the ministry said on Monday. Both therapies are being reviewed by the European ...
The United States will participate as an observer in the U.N. Human Rights Council, which it quit in June 2018 under the Trump administration, while seeking reforms, a U.S. envoy told the Geneva forum on Monday.Mark Cassayre, U.S. charge da...