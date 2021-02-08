Left Menu

We discussed regional issues, shared priorities, agreed to further cooperation against climate change: PM Modi after speaking to US president.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 23:14 IST
We discussed regional issues, shared priorities, agreed to further cooperation against climate change: PM Modi after speaking to US president.

We discussed regional issues, shared priorities, agreed to further cooperation against climate change: PM Modi after speaking to US president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

National Monuments Authority withdraws heritage bye-laws for Shree Jagannath Temple, subsidiary shrines

National Monuments Authority NMA on Monday withdrew draft heritage bye-laws for Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and subsidiary shrines citing technical glitches. The notice regarding public consultation for the draft heritage bye-laws of Shr...

U.S. House impeachment managers say evidence against Trump overwhelming

U.S. House of Representatives impeachment managers said on Monday that evidence against former President Donald Trump is overwhelming and he has no defense for his actions.In a brief, the managers of the Democratic-led impeachment said Trum...

Youth steals gold worth Rs 21 lakh, traced within 48 hrs

A 17-year-old youth from Juhu herehas been detained for allegedly stealing gold worth Rs 21 lakhfrom a house, police said on Monday.The teenager, a school dropout, had allegedly stolen460 gm gold from a house in Nehru Nagar locality, but he...

Soccer-Molde v Hoffenheim Europa League game to be played in Spain

Molde will play Hoffenheim in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie in Spain due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in Norway that prevent the German side from entering the country, UEFA said on Monday. Molde were due to host Hoffen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021