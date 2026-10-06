Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey agree rapid force deployment in Saudi Arabia

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 00:17 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 00:17 IST
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey agree rapid force deployment in Saudi Arabia

‌Pakistan, Saudi ​Arabia and Turkey agreed on Monday to move immediately to implement their collective defence commitments ‌and ensure the "rapid deployment" of agreed military forces and capabilities in Saudi Arabia, the three countries said in a joint statement shared by ‌Pakistan’s foreign ministry.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of ‌the Mecca Defence Alliance in Riyadh and would be carried out under "approved arrangements" and the national laws of the three countries, the statement said. The meeting "reaffirmed the ⁠solidarity ​and unity ⁠of our countries in confronting the heinous attacks against the Kingdom and the holy sites," ⁠the Saudi defence minister said on X.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's ​Houthis said on Thursday that the Iran-aligned group had attacked ⁠a power distribution station in the Saudi city of Medina which supplies electricity to ⁠the ​Prophet's Mosque, one of Islam's holiest sites. The three countries signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement in August, under which an armed ⁠attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

The agreement announced ⁠at the ⁠time gave no specifics on the military commitments or defence obligations of each country.

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