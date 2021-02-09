Rajya Sabha passes bill to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

... ...
... ...
Japanese automaker Nissan reported Tuesday losses for the fiscal third quarter, as its sales were hit by the coronavirus pandemic and its brand image continued to take a beating from the financial misconduct scandal centered on its former c...
Business Wire IndiaPeople are used to playing played Ludo on a physical board. Most people have downloaded Ludo and played it as a smartphone app. Now for the first time, people can play Ludo hands-free on their phones or smart displays. O...
Max Financial Services Ltd MFSL on Tuesday reported 54 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 227 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020.The companys net profit stood at Rs 147 crore in the year-ago period.The consolidat...
Desperate to escape the pandemic lockdown, thousands of Hungarians have flocked to the countrys famous National Blue Trail to savour the calm, open air of the woods.Meandering for about 700 miles from Hungarys western border with Austria to...