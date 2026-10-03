Mexico needs more effort to lower debt, IMF says

The International Monetary Fund ​said on Friday that greater ‌efforts are ​needed to put Mexico's debt on a declining trajectory, even as fiscal consolidation continues in 2026, following an Article IV consultation mission to Mexico ‌City in September. The fund projected Mexico's economy will grow 1.5% in 2026 and 1.8% in 2027, though growth remains constrained mainly by external uncertainty, and called for monetary policy to maintain a moderately tight stance ‌to lock in disinflation.

FISCAL POLICY