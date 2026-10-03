British police ​said on Friday that ‌they had ​charged a 28-year-old man with preparation of acts of terrorism, including against Nigel ‌Farage, the leader of the populist Reform UK party.

Police and prosecutors said Joshua Kerry had been charged with preparing terrorist acts between ‌May 2024 and July 2026. Kerry is due to appear ‌at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

"We have been running a hugely intensive and complex investigation for some time," Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism ⁠Policing ​Vicki Evans ⁠said in a statement. Farage, often credited with forcing a referendum on whether Britain ⁠should stay in the European Union, has been one of ​the most influential figures in British politics for more than ⁠a decade.

His Reform UK was leading in the polls until recently, when a ⁠combination ​of allegations over party funding and Andy Burnham taking over as prime minister has eroded support. "Having carefully reviewed ⁠the evidence we have made the decision to prosecute Joshua Kerry for ⁠engaging ⁠in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts," said Frank Ferguson, a chief crown prosecutor from the Crown ‌Prosecution ‌Service.