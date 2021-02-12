Left Menu

Industrial production grows by 1 per cent in December: Govt data.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 17:38 IST
Industrial production grows by 1 per cent in December: Govt data.

Industrial production grows by 1 per cent in December: Govt data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Govt

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkmenistan's president appoints his son deputy PM

Turkmenistans autocratic president has promoted his only son to be a deputy prime minister in a move seen as laying the basis for a political dynasty in the energy-rich Central Asian nation.The appointment of President Gurbanguly Berdymukha...

Trump was 'sicker than acknowledged" with COVID-19

Former US President Donald Trump was sicker than publicly acknowledged with COVID-19 when he tested positive for the disease in October last year. According to a report from The New York Times NYT, Trump experienced extremely depressed bloo...

France, Germany, UK: condemn Iran's production of uranium metal

The E3 group of leading European powers - France, Germany and the United Kingdom - on Friday condemned Irans decision to produce uranium metal, which they said was in breach of commitments made by Iran to the international community.The Uni...

Australian Open: No-look shot in Serena's win; COVID fan ban

If Serena Williams somehow manages to conjure up another on-the-run, back-to-the-net, no-look, over-the-shoulder shot in her next Australian Open match, a local coronavirus flareup means there wont be any spectators to react with the apprec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021