Left Menu

I assure people of Jammu and Kashmir that no one will lose their land; Govt has enough land for development works: Home Minister Amit Shah.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 15:20 IST
I assure people of Jammu and Kashmir that no one will lose their land; Govt has enough land for development works: Home Minister Amit Shah.

I assure people of Jammu and Kashmir that no one will lose their land; Govt has enough land for development works: Home Minister Amit Shah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oxford University testing vaccine in children

The University of Oxford plans to test its COVID-19 vaccine in children for the first time, becoming the latest vaccine developer to assess whether its coronavirus shot is effective in young people.The trial announced Saturday seeks to recr...

Gas tanker explodes at customs post on Iran-Afghanistan border

A gas tanker exploded on Saturday at a customs post in Afghanistan on the Iranian border, local Afghan officials said, adding that scores of officials were assessing the damage caused by the massive fire. There were no immediate reports of ...

Italy's Draghi sworn in as prime minister of unity government

The Italian president swore in the former chief of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, as prime minister on Saturday at the head of a unity government called on to confront the coronvirus crisis and economic slump.All but one of Italys...

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.DEL19 UKD-FLOOD-LD RESCUE Ukhand disaster Rescue teams start widening hole in Tapovan tunnel to reach trapped people Joshimath Ukhand Rescue teams on Saturday began widening a ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021