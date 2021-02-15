CAA will destroy Assam's social fabric, will not allow its implementation if voted to power in Assembly polls: Congress leader Ripun Bora.PTI | Sivasagar | Updated: 15-02-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 14:53 IST
CAA will destroy Assam's social fabric, will not allow its implementation if voted to power in Assembly polls: Congress leader Ripun Bora.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- Ripun Bora
- Assembly
- Congress
ALSO READ
FM allocates Rs 65,000 cr for road, highway projects in Kerala, Rs 3,400 cr for Assam.
Arms and ammunition recovered in Assam
Govt proposes Rs 1,000 cr for welfare of tea workers in Assam, West Bengal
Govt to provide Rs 1000 cr for welfare scheme for tea workers of Assam, WB
COVID-hit economy needed steroids, budget gave paracetamol: Assam Congress