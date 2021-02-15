India's exports up by 6.16 pc to USD 27.45 bn in January: Govt data.

... ...
Indias first combined homeopathy and light therapy treatment for skin ailments In an effort to provide preventive and effective healthcare solutions to every patient, Dr Batras has revolutionized the future of homeopathy through scientific...
The Department of Social Development has reiterated its call to Early Childhood Development ECD services to apply for relief funding that is being made available through the Presidential Employment Stimulus Package.The funding has been made...
Malaysia said on Monday it will not deport any Rohingya Muslims or migrants registered with the U.N. refugee agency, after Reuters reported that it was planning to send 1,200 Myanmar nationals back to the country. Malaysia had agreed to ret...
DMK president M K Stalin onMonday denounced the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi byDelhi police on flimsy charges, saying silencing criticsthrough authoritarian means is not rule of law.Shocked by the police arrest of Disha Ravi on fli...