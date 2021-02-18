We will probe corruption in disbursing of Amphan relief funds, if voted to power in West Bengal: Home Minister Amit Shah at rally in Namkhana.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-02-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 14:30 IST
We will probe corruption in disbursing of Amphan relief funds, if voted to power in West Bengal: Home Minister Amit Shah at rally in Namkhana.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Namkhana
- Amit Shah
- West Bengal
- Amphan