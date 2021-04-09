Will continue speaking about CPRF interference till it stops working for BJP, will salute the force once it does: Mamata in Purba Bardhaman.PTI | Jamalpur | Updated: 09-04-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 13:59 IST
Will continue speaking about CPRF interference till it stops working for BJP, will salute the force once it does: Mamata in Purba Bardhaman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mamata
- Purba Bardhaman