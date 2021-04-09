CBI carries out searches at Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur in DA case against 1989-batch civil servants Alka Jain, Amit Jain: Officials.

Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
Chads interior ministry said it had arrested several people after uncovering a plot to assassinate prominent political figures and bomb polling stations and the electoral commission headquarters ahead of Sundays presidential election. Polit...
Central Bureau of Investigation CBI recorded the statement of Mahesh Shetty, a bar owner who is close to Sachin Waze, in connection with extortion allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Mahesh Shettys statement ...
Lockdown measures will be eased from Monday in six Italian regions, the health ministry ruled on Friday, even as the nationwide daily death toll remains well above 400. New infections have fallen by 30 over the last five days compared with ...
The Uttarakhand cabinet on Friday decided to impose a night curfew in Dehradun municipal limits amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. The curfew will be implemented in the city from 10 pm to 5 am. Apart from this the cabinet also took the decis...