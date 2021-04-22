Left Menu

Sensex tumbles 463.36 pts to 47,242.44 in opening session; Nifty declines 130.10 pts to 14,166.30.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2021 09:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 09:26 IST
Sensex tumbles 463.36 pts to 47,242.44 in opening session; Nifty declines 130.10 pts to 14,166.30.

Sensex tumbles 463.36 pts to 47,242.44 in opening session; Nifty declines 130.10 pts to 14,166.30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air

NASA has logged another extraterrestrial first on its latest mission to Mars converting carbon dioxide from the Martian atmosphere into pure, breathable oxygen, the U.S. space agency said on Wednesday.The unprecedented extraction of oxygen,...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia joins global equity rebound; oil weak on COVID-19 worries

Asian stocks rose on Thursday, extending a rebound in global markets following a sharp selloff earlier this week, while oil prices eased again on worries that rising COVID-19 cases in some countries will dampen fuel demand. Japan led gains,...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after two-day decline; Netflix slides

Wall Street rebounded on Wednesday after a two-day decline in a broad rally as a tilt toward stocks poised to benefit from a recovering economy offset Netflix Incs sell-off after its disappointing results a day earlier. Shares of Netflix sl...

TÜV SÜD and atlan-tec Systems add safety and operational excellence with HAZOP+

MUMBAI, India, April 21, 2021 PRNewswire -- Safety, integrity and economic efficiency are critical factors in the operation of production facilities in the chemical and process industries. TV SD and atlan-tec Systems have now brought HAZOP,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021