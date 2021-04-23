SC grants time to Centre to file reply in suo motu case on distribution of essential supplies and services during COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
The Supreme Court Friday allowed senior advocate Harish Salve to withdraw as amicus curiae for the suo motu case related to distribution of essential supplies and services, including oxygen and drugs, during the COVID-19 pandemic.A bench he...
A 29-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector died due to the coronavirus at a hospital in Ghaziabad on Friday morning, police said.He was posted at Bharat Nagar police station, which falls under the jurisdiction of Delhi Polices northwest distr...
The furore created by what looks to be a now-failed plan for a breakaway European soccer Super League was born out a need to stabilise the games finances its architects argued. The charts below show some of the mind-boggling numbers involve...
I request with folded hands that PM gives direction to CMs to ensure smooth movement of oxygen tankers coming to DelhiKejriwal at COVID meet....