Left Menu

We have received fresh supply of oxygen and that'll help our patients in big way: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) Chairman D S Rana tells PTI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 23:05 IST
We have received fresh supply of oxygen and that'll help our patients in big way: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) Chairman D S Rana tells PTI.

We have received fresh supply of oxygen and that'll help our patients in big way: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) Chairman D S Rana tells PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe Air Force helicopter crashes into house, four killed including child

An Air Force of Zimbabwe helicopter crashed on Friday, killing three crew members and a child on the ground as it came down on a house, the Air Force said in a statement. The helicopter was on a training mission, with two pilots and a techn...

Soccer-CONMEBOL to squeeze in two World Cup qualifiers in June

Two rounds of South American World Cup qualifiers will be played in the days before the Copa America begins on June 13, the South American Football Confederation CONMEBOL said on Friday. No South American qualifiers for Qatar 2022 have been...

Avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district

An avalanche occurred in an area close to the Niti valley in Uttarakhands Chamoli district on Friday.Information was received about a part of a glacier collapsing beyond the Sumna Chawki near Malari in the Niti valley, Border Roads Organisa...

Health minister should resign: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said Health Minister Harsh Vardhan should resign for the callous negligence of not taking earlier the steps that are now being taken in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases.Despite warnings in Apr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021